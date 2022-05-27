Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Trading Down 3.8%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 13,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,600,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

BSBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34.

Banco Santander (Brasil) ( NYSE:BSBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.0352 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.55%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 92.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,346.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

