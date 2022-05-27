Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Stock Holdings Raised by Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,921 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,316 shares during the period. Banco Macro makes up 2.3% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at $2,445,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Macro by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 53,470 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth about $819,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 81,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

NYSE BMA opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. Banco Macro S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $462.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 9.51%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Macro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Banco Macro Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.