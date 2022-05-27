Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138,507 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $58,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 26,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,419,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,033,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $10.52 on Friday, reaching $309.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,830,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,002,820. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $280.21 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.