Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 61,994 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 61,994 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after buying an additional 2,114,636 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,408,232,000 after buying an additional 2,067,705 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,223,752,000 after buying an additional 1,993,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.65 on Friday, hitting $195.28. The company had a trading volume of 874,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,572,336. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $528.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.24.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

