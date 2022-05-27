Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 42,188 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 42,188 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth $586,785,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $165.08. The stock had a trading volume of 262,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,520. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.83 and a 200-day moving average of $221.01.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,221,645. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.20.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

