Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 116,694 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,694 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,713,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,027,000 after acquiring an additional 578,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,848,000 after acquiring an additional 481,027 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,984,000 after acquiring an additional 197,289 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,208,000 after buying an additional 185,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $92.88. The stock had a trading volume of 56,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.71. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

