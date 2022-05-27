Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 10,630 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Micah Heavener bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 37,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $249,016.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,276,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,020,734.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 163,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,480 over the last 90 days. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Shares of SOFI stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,207,816. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.