Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 102,798 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 102,798 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.37. The stock had a trading volume of 885,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,977,107. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $199.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

