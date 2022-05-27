Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725,140,355 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pinterest by 909.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after buying an additional 3,803,813 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pinterest by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after buying an additional 225,506 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,831,000 after buying an additional 100,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,339 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.46. 730,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,189,409. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

