Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,202 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $72.90. 82,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,126. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.60 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average is $77.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

