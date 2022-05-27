Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,083 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 225,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.49. 10,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,057. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.23 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.48 and a 200-day moving average of $173.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

