Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,596 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,794,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,791,000 after acquiring an additional 403,831 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,253,000 after acquiring an additional 373,990 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after buying an additional 251,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,629,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,975. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.35.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

