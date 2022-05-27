Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $143.80

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 143.80 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 148.80 ($1.87), with a volume of 903922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.84).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 205.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 249.85.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA)

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

