Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Babylon and Oak Street Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $322.92 million 0.13 -$374.51 million N/A N/A Oak Street Health $1.43 billion 3.07 -$409.40 million ($1.98) -9.22

Babylon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Street Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Babylon and Oak Street Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 3 3 0 2.50 Oak Street Health 0 4 10 0 2.71

Babylon presently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 566.73%. Oak Street Health has a consensus target price of $34.75, suggesting a potential upside of 90.41%. Given Babylon’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than Oak Street Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health -26.82% -413.94% -24.37%

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Babylon on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Babylon (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

