B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Acquires $941,692.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel Asher purchased 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.09 per share, for a total transaction of $941,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,370,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,663,021.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Daniel Asher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Daniel Asher bought 17,200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $853,120.00.

RILY stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.29. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About B. Riley Financial (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.