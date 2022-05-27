Azuki Price Hits $0.0187 on Major Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Azuki has a market capitalization of $210,889.77 and approximately $41.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 87.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,276.88 or 0.18557767 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.69 or 0.00522911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00032698 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009021 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.