Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.74%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. Ayr Wellness has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AYRWF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ayr Wellness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

