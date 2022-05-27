Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.03

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.03 and traded as low as $2.69. Aware shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 2,301 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.20.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 33.01%.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eckel bought 10,000 shares of Aware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 187,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,759.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 18,004 shares of company stock worth $49,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aware by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aware by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aware by 29,444.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aware by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aware by 11.9% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aware Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

