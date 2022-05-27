Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Financial Review

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines N/A 8.75% 7.83% Augusta Gold N/A 61.21% 38.64%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Augusta Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Augusta Gold has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.44%. Given Augusta Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Augusta Gold is more favorable than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Augusta Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $11.23 million 7.20 -$2.06 million $0.01 69.57 Augusta Gold N/A N/A $3.45 million N/A N/A

Augusta Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Risk & Volatility

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Augusta Gold beats Avino Silver & Gold Mines on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Augusta Gold (Get Rating)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

