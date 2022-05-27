Avaii Wealth Management LLC Takes $242,000 Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,018,000 after acquiring an additional 48,630 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,846,000.

Shares of ICF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 162,990 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.57.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

