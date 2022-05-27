Avaii Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $10.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.69. The stock had a trading volume of 65,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,706. The company has a market capitalization of $191.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.41 and a 200-day moving average of $340.19. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

