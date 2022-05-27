Avaii Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after buying an additional 533,829 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,987,000. VPR Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 296,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,759,000 after purchasing an additional 279,403 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $153.83. The company had a trading volume of 43,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,419. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $142.68 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

