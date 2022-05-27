Avaii Wealth Management LLC Makes New $546,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,687,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $53.60. The company had a trading volume of 584,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,791,164. The firm has a market cap of $300.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

