Avaii Wealth Management LLC Makes New $461,000 Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,180,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 21,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $5.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.98. 23,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.62.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.
In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.
Tractor Supply Profile (Get Rating)
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
