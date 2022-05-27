Avaii Wealth Management LLC Makes New $461,000 Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,180,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 21,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $5.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.98. 23,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.62.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

Tractor Supply Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.