Avaii Wealth Management LLC Invests $370,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 138,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,852,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 119,082 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 77,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $51.37. 2,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,655. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $57.17.

