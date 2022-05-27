Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,687 Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 365,426 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,062,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,625,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $860,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $840,000.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 61,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,773. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52.

