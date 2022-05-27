Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,746,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91,198 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,760,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after buying an additional 73,278 shares during the period.

JHMM traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,574. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $56.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.15.

