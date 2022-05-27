Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,346,000 after buying an additional 73,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after acquiring an additional 197,328 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,562,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,649,000 after purchasing an additional 31,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.66. 97,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,207. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.44.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.20.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

