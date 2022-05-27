Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,632 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $467,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $220.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.18 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

