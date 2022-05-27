Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $255.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Europe reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.75.

ADSK opened at $191.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.31. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $173.90 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

