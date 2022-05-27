Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ADSK stock opened at $191.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $173.90 and a 1-year high of $344.39.
In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.
About Autodesk (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
