Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.43-$6.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.96 billion-$5.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.43-6.66 EPS.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $19.96 on Friday, hitting $211.59. 168,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,407. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.63 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $173.90 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.81 and a 200 day moving average of $235.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.10.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Autodesk by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

