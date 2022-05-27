Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.50 Per Share

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 576.22 ($7.25) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 616.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 663.22. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 531.20 ($6.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.46). The company has a market capitalization of £5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.12) to GBX 720 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 516 ($6.49) to GBX 601 ($7.56) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.06) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 689.56 ($8.68).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

