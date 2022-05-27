Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) PT Lowered to GBX 660

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 720 ($9.06) to GBX 660 ($8.31) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATDRY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.47) to GBX 498 ($6.27) in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.25.

OTCMKTS ATDRY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.79. 391,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,597. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

