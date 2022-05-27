Atomic Wallet Coin Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001816 BTC on popular exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $15,601.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $783.49 or 0.02717457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,828.37 or 0.99987762 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00510561 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

