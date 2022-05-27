Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Insider Purchases A$29,122.80 in Stock

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Rating) insider Fiona Beck acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.93 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,122.80 ($20,654.47).

Fiona Beck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Fiona Beck acquired 5,000 shares of Atlas Arteria stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.27 ($4.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,365.00 ($22,244.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Atlas Arteria’s previous Final dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Atlas Arteria’s payout ratio is presently 188.48%.

Atlas Arteria Company Profile

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

