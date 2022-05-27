AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 2,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,542,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 15.64.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 214.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,151,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $1,463,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 177,486 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth $1,129,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 52,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 105,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

