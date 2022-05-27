Assura (LON:AGR) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 85 ($1.07) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGR. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assura presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 79.83 ($1.00).

LON:AGR opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10. Assura has a 52 week low of GBX 59.28 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 80.60 ($1.01).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

