ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 2.2% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $28,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.44.

ASML traded up $11.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $560.07. 933,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,762. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $681.38. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $509.55 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $229.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

