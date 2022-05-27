Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the April 30th total of 49,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.