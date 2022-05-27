ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ASGN from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ASGN from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.83.

ASGN stock opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day moving average is $115.55. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $90.96 and a fifty-two week high of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASGN by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ASGN by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

