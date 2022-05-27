Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asana’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.31.

ASAN opened at $20.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76. Asana has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The company had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164 over the last three months. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 164.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth approximately $7,367,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 244.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 47,958 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

