Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 464,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,530. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.05. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $108.46.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $55,563.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,446 shares of company stock worth $2,985,177. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,546,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 340,242 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,595,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,193,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

