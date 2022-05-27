Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given New $66.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARWR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.71.

ARWR stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.87 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

