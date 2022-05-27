Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $116.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.0% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 74,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,043,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,842,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 896.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $83.59. 4,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,865. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.56. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

