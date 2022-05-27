Argon Tops 1-Day Volume of $38,680.00 (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Argon has a market capitalization of $237,129.62 and $38,680.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Argon has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,239.24 or 0.04293382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00511579 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00033175 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008783 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,828,790 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.