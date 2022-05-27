Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Shares Down 4.5%

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 363 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 363 ($4.57). 4,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 4,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.78).
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 389.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 383.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.77 million and a PE ratio of -14.18.
Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:AREC)
