Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Shares Down 4.5%

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 363 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 363 ($4.57). 4,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 4,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.78).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 389.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 383.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.77 million and a PE ratio of -14.18.

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:AREC)

Arecor Therapeutics PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

