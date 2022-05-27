Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.03 Million

Brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) to post sales of $54.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.60 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $26.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $172.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.15 million to $175.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $147.44 million, with estimates ranging from $140.87 million to $151.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASC shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

NYSE ASC traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 842,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $257.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

