Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,098 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,872,000. Alphabet makes up 6.3% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,312.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $39.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,155.85. 1,858,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,495.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,687.92. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

