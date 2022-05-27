Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Invests $964,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Snap comprises approximately 0.5% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at $15,093,980.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 43,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,041,394.83. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 774,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,452,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock worth $44,789,003 over the last quarter.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,545,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,760,184. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. Snap’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Snap in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Snap from $47.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

